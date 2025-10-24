The Rainmaker Returns: Legal Drama Renewed for Second Season

The legal drama series 'The Rainmaker' has secured a renewal for its second season, much to the delight of fans. First launched on USA Network on August 15, the show stars Milo Callaghan, Lana Parrilla, and Madison Iseman in pivotal roles.

Adapted from John Grisham's 1995 novel, the narrative unfolds around a young lawyer navigating his way from a prestigious firm to a small-time practice, led by morally ambiguous figures. The gripping courtroom face-off against his former employer has captivated viewers.

According to Variety, the new season comes after the first, consisting of 10 episodes, received favorable audience reception. With production by Adrian Kelly and Dara McClatchie and music by Clinton Shorter, 'The Rainmaker' concluded its first season on October 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)