Kerala Hijab Controversy: A Clash of Rights and Regulations

Kerala government's affidavit argues that Muslim girls' rights to wear hijabs is part of their privacy and dignity. The state's stance faced opposition from a church-run school claiming jurisdictional overreach. The court dismissed the case as the student's parents opted for a different school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:46 IST
The Kerala government has defended the rights of a Muslim schoolgirl to wear her hijab, arguing it's an invasion of privacy and dignity if denied. This stand was encapsulated in an affidavit submitted to the High Court, which described the wearing of hijabs as a right extending beyond home boundaries.

The legal debate stems from a plea by the church-operated St Rita's Public School challenging the General Education Department's directive allowing hijabs in class. The school contested the government's jurisdiction over CBSE-affiliated institutions, citing minority status and autonomy.

The court closed the case after the student's parents opted for her to join another school. Justice V G Arun emphasized the importance of fraternity, one of India's constitutional pillars, noting the amicable resolution of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

