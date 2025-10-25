Left Menu

Delhi Hosts Vibrant Prelude to Nagaland's Hornbill Festival

A cultural evening in Delhi set the stage for Nagaland's Hornbill Festival, showcasing traditional music, attire, and more. Dignitaries emphasized the strong ties between Nagaland and Delhi. The event highlighted Nagaland's diversity and invited citizens to experience the festival in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:51 IST
Ahead of the famed Hornbill Festival, Nagaland brought a piece of its cultural essence to the national capital. The event, hosted by Nagaland Tourism, featured traditional Naga music, attire, and cuisine, drawing a large crowd in Delhi. Prominent figures, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, were in attendance.

Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along underlined the deep connection between Nagaland and Delhi, noting the significant Naga community presence in the city. He expressed gratitude for Delhi's warm welcome over the years. The cultural showcase served as a precursor to the annual Hornbill Festival, held from December 1-10 in Kohima.

The evening also included a mini fashion walk by Naga students and announcements of future cultural collaborations. Mishra pledged to attend the Hornbill Festival and announced plans for annual Naga events in Delhi. The gathering celebrated Nagaland's vibrant diversity and invited everyone to experience the Hornbill Festival firsthand.

