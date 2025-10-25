AstaGuru's 'Heirloom' Auction: A Showcase of Timeless Elegance

AstaGuru is set to unveil its 'Heirloom' auction, showcasing a rich collection of timeless jewellery, rare silver, and prestigious watches. The event, scheduled for October 27-28, promises a spectacle of exceptional craftsmanship, celebrating artistry from across the globe. Collectors can expect an impressive display combining traditional Indian and Western styles.

The jewellery lineup includes exceptional pieces featuring rare gemstones from renowned global sources. Highlights include a Vintage French Art Deco Bow Brooch and an elegant Zambian Emerald Necklace, reflecting the splendour of Indian artistry. Kavita Singh's curated segment adds a unique touch of individuality and timeless elegance to the collection.

Luxury timepieces boast rare selections from top brands like Rolex and Patek Philippe, while the silver category features European and Indian masterpieces. A standout in this collection is the French Silver Garniture Set, a testament to 19th-century craftsmanship. AstaGuru continues to connect collectors worldwide through its steadfast commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)