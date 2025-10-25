Austin Butler to Potentially Star in 'Miami Vice' Remake as Detective Sonny Crockett

Hollywood actor Austin Butler is reportedly in negotiations to step into the shoes of detective Sonny Crockett for the upcoming 'Miami Vice' remake. Plans are underway, but a final deal is still pending, according to industry sources.

Meanwhile, actor Michael B. Jordan is in discussions to join Butler, potentially taking on the role of detective Ricardo Tubbs. Shooting for the film, which will delve into the 1980s Miami scene, is set to commence in 2026.

The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and to be produced alongside Dylan Clark, aims for a theatrical release on August 6, 2027. 'Miami Vice' draws inspiration from the original television series created by Anthony Yerkovich and executive produced by Yerkovich and Michael Mann.

(With inputs from agencies.)