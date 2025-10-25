Austin Butler to Potentially Star in 'Miami Vice' Remake as Detective Sonny Crockett
Austin Butler is in talks to play detective Sonny Crockett in the upcoming film 'Miami Vice.' Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie, also eyeing Michael B. Jordan for a role, explores 1980s Miami's glamour and corruption. Slated to start filming in 2026, it releases on August 6, 2027.
Hollywood actor Austin Butler is reportedly in negotiations to step into the shoes of detective Sonny Crockett for the upcoming 'Miami Vice' remake. Plans are underway, but a final deal is still pending, according to industry sources.
Meanwhile, actor Michael B. Jordan is in discussions to join Butler, potentially taking on the role of detective Ricardo Tubbs. Shooting for the film, which will delve into the 1980s Miami scene, is set to commence in 2026.
The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and to be produced alongside Dylan Clark, aims for a theatrical release on August 6, 2027. 'Miami Vice' draws inspiration from the original television series created by Anthony Yerkovich and executive produced by Yerkovich and Michael Mann.
