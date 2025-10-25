Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Entangled in Investment Fraud Scandal

A fake finance company has been exposed for duping over 500 investors, involving Bollywood actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath. The Urban State Credit Cooperative Society Limited attracted investors with false promises of doubling their money. Both actors promoted the scheme, which led to severe trust issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:34 IST
Bollywood Stars Entangled in Investment Fraud Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against 22 individuals, including noted Bollywood figures Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath, in connection with a fraudulent finance operation that tricked hundreds of investors with promises of doubling their investments, authorities announced on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan stated that the fraudulent company, Urban State Credit Cooperative Society Limited, headquartered in Loni, executed its deceitful investment strategies across multiple districts in western Uttar Pradesh such as Baghpat, Meerut, and Ghaziabad.

The company leveraged the star power of Talpade as a promoter and Nath as a brand ambassador to establish credibility with the public. However, following an influx of investor complaints, the company was found to have vanished, leaving numerous investors defrauded and their funds missing. Investigations are ongoing to determine the role of the celebrities and the scope of financial misappropriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025