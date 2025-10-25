Bhasha & Beyond 3.0: A Creative Union of Art and Literature in Pune

The vibrant literary festival "Bhasha & Beyond 3.0" hosted by the Literary Warriors Group unfolded at Pune's YASHADA Campus, showcasing a rich tapestry of art, literature, and culture. This two-day event, held on October 4-5, gathered eminent personalities and creative minds who brought the timeless power of creative expression to life.

This year's festival included interactive sessions with prominent figures like actor-director Amol Palekar, insightful panel discussions, and various book launches. The theme of nurturing creativity through literature was embraced via workshops and dialogues, providing participants with a platform to explore diverse artistic avenues.

The celebration culminated with a cultural evening featuring captivating performances and the "Aarambh" Award Ceremony, which honored notable literary achievements. The event reinforced the mission of the Literary Warriors Group to unite global voices and enhance the spirit of creativity across borders.

