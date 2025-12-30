Celebrating Northeast's Cultural Tapestry: The White Owl Literature Festival 2026

The third edition of The White Owl Literature Festival & Book Fair is set to take place on February 5 in Nagaland, showcasing the vivid literary and storytelling heritage of the Northeast. The event explores the evolution from oral traditions to modern narratives, spotlighting the region's cultural influence on India.

Backed by Penguin Random House India and the literary institute The White Owl, this three-day celebration, themed "Celebrating Stories, Inspiring Minds," will unfold at Zone Niathu by The Park, Chümoukedima. Notable participants include acclaimed authors, actors, and musicians who will engage a diverse audience.

The festival will tackle a variety of subjects including childhood reading habits, cultural identity, podcasting, and artificial intelligence. A key feature is Penguin's mentorship project, "The Perfect Pitch," aimed at discovering new writers influenced by the Northeast. The festival promises to inspire attendees before it wraps up on February 7, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)