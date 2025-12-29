Left Menu

Delhi's Cultural Extravaganza: A Celebration of Literature and Art

The Delhi government is hosting a cultural and literary festival from January 2-4, featuring over 100 speakers, including prominent writers and national figures. The event, the largest of its kind in India, will include book releases, cultural programs, and virtual experiences at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

The Delhi government has announced a three-day cultural and literary festival scheduled for January 2 to 4. The event aims to gather renowned writers, thinkers, and artists from across the nation, according to Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra.

During a press conference, Mishra stated that over 100 speakers, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and RSS leaders, are expected. Esteemed figures such as the chief minister of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh's home minister will also attend.

Jointly organized by the Department of Art and Culture and Suruchi Prakashan, the festival will be held at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium and promises book releases, cultural performances, and special virtual viewing experiences.

