Farewell to Thailand's Queen Mother: Legacy of Compassion and Influence

Thailand mourns the loss of Queen Mother Sirikit, who passed away at 93. Revered for her compassionate initiatives, Sirikit was instrumental in aiding the rural poor and promoting traditional crafts. Her efforts to protect the environment were also notable, making her a cherished figure in the nation's history.

The Royal Household Bureau confirmed her passing, attributing it to a blood infection she battled since October 17. Despite the best efforts of her medical team, her health did not improve. Sirikit's absence from public life was marked by a stroke in 2012, following which her appearances became rare.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn has ensured Sirikit receives a funeral with the highest honours, directing the royal family and servants to observe a one-year mourning period. Her life of benevolence and service continues to inspire the Thai people, with her legacy cemented in the fabric of national history.

