Fr Antony Kattiparampil Appointed Bishop of Kochi Diocese

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Fr Antony Kattiparampil as the new Bishop of the Kochi diocese, according to a statement from the Kochi diocese.

Fr Antony, who is 55 years old, currently holds the position of Judicial Vicar in the Diocese of Kochi.

He was born in Mundamveli, Ernakulam district on October 14, 1970, and is the youngest of seven siblings, originally from the St Louis Church community in Kochi.

(With inputs from agencies.)