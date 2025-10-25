Left Menu

Fr Antony Kattiparampil Appointed Bishop of Kochi Diocese

Fr Antony Kattiparampil has been appointed as the new Bishop of the Kochi diocese by Pope Leo XIV. He is 55 years old and currently serves as the Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of Kochi. Born in Ernakulam, he is the youngest of seven children.

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Fr Antony Kattiparampil as the new Bishop of the Kochi diocese, according to a statement from the Kochi diocese.

Fr Antony, who is 55 years old, currently holds the position of Judicial Vicar in the Diocese of Kochi.

He was born in Mundamveli, Ernakulam district on October 14, 1970, and is the youngest of seven siblings, originally from the St Louis Church community in Kochi.

