Left Menu

Ishitta Arun Responds to Social Media Criticism Over Viral Funeral Video

Ishitta Arun defends her demeanor at her uncle Piyush Pandey's funeral, emphasizing that grief is personal and should not be judged. The veteran adman, celebrated for transforming Indian advertising, was remembered for his impact on the industry. Arun highlights the importance of understanding personal expressions of grief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:05 IST
Ishitta Arun Responds to Social Media Criticism Over Viral Funeral Video
Ishitta Arun (Photo/instagram/@ishitta.arun). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and content creator Ishitta Arun has come under the spotlight after being criticized for her demeanor at the funeral of her uncle, esteemed adman Piyush Pandey. The controversy erupted over a video showing Arun smiling during the solemn event, prompting accusations of insensitivity from social media users.

In a defiant response on Instagram, Arun addressed her detractors, asserting that grief cannot be orchestrated to suit others' perceptions. She explained that her actions were driven by fond memories and a celebration of life rather than disrespect. Arun's post read, "Grief isn't a single script. Celebrating a man known for his laughter is a testament to who he was."

She further urged critics to understand the sincerity behind personal expressions of loss. Meanwhile, Piyush Pandey's illustrious career in advertising left an indelible mark, with transformative campaigns and prestigious accolades underscoring his legacy. He was the first Asian jury president at the Cannes Lions and received India's Padma Shri for his contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iraq Seeks OPEC Quota Revision Amid Higher Production Capacity

Iraq Seeks OPEC Quota Revision Amid Higher Production Capacity

 Iraq
2
Shreyas Iyer's ICU Ordeal: A Dramatic Turn in Sydney

Shreyas Iyer's ICU Ordeal: A Dramatic Turn in Sydney

 India
3
Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

 Australia
4
Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025