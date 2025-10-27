Ishitta Arun Responds to Social Media Criticism Over Viral Funeral Video
Ishitta Arun defends her demeanor at her uncle Piyush Pandey's funeral, emphasizing that grief is personal and should not be judged. The veteran adman, celebrated for transforming Indian advertising, was remembered for his impact on the industry. Arun highlights the importance of understanding personal expressions of grief.
Actor and content creator Ishitta Arun has come under the spotlight after being criticized for her demeanor at the funeral of her uncle, esteemed adman Piyush Pandey. The controversy erupted over a video showing Arun smiling during the solemn event, prompting accusations of insensitivity from social media users.
In a defiant response on Instagram, Arun addressed her detractors, asserting that grief cannot be orchestrated to suit others' perceptions. She explained that her actions were driven by fond memories and a celebration of life rather than disrespect. Arun's post read, "Grief isn't a single script. Celebrating a man known for his laughter is a testament to who he was."
She further urged critics to understand the sincerity behind personal expressions of loss. Meanwhile, Piyush Pandey's illustrious career in advertising left an indelible mark, with transformative campaigns and prestigious accolades underscoring his legacy. He was the first Asian jury president at the Cannes Lions and received India's Padma Shri for his contributions.
