Historic Indian Artifacts Achieve New Heights at Sotheby's Auction

A historic auction at Sotheby's in London has broken records with its 'Arts of the Islamic World and India' sale, amassing more than 10 million pounds. Among the standout items were artifacts linked to iconic Indian figures Tipu Sultan and Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

The auction featured an 18th-century pair of silver-mounted pistols made for Tipu Sultan, which fetched 1.1 million pounds—nearly 14 times their initial estimate. A detailed painting by Bishan Singh depicting Maharaja Ranjit Singh in a vibrant bazaar setting sold for 952,500 pounds, marking a high watermark for Sikh art.

These items attracted eager participants from around the globe, with buyers from 25 different countries actively bidding. Other items from the auction, which saw 20% of its buyers new to Sotheby's, included a rare Mughal Quran manuscript and a jade dagger, further underscoring global interest in Indian cultural heritage.

