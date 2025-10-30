Left Menu

Historic Indian Artifacts Achieve New Heights at Sotheby's Auction

Sotheby’s in London set a new auction record, fetching over 10 million pounds at the 'Arts of the Islamic World and India' sale. Highlights included Tipu Sultan's pistols and a painting of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, which both sold well above estimates. The auction saw active global participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:44 IST
Historic Indian Artifacts Achieve New Heights at Sotheby's Auction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A historic auction at Sotheby's in London has broken records with its 'Arts of the Islamic World and India' sale, amassing more than 10 million pounds. Among the standout items were artifacts linked to iconic Indian figures Tipu Sultan and Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

The auction featured an 18th-century pair of silver-mounted pistols made for Tipu Sultan, which fetched 1.1 million pounds—nearly 14 times their initial estimate. A detailed painting by Bishan Singh depicting Maharaja Ranjit Singh in a vibrant bazaar setting sold for 952,500 pounds, marking a high watermark for Sikh art.

These items attracted eager participants from around the globe, with buyers from 25 different countries actively bidding. Other items from the auction, which saw 20% of its buyers new to Sotheby's, included a rare Mughal Quran manuscript and a jade dagger, further underscoring global interest in Indian cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

