Malabar Gold's Festive Sales Tarnished by Social Media Storm

Kerala-based jewellery retailer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, faced a social media controversy affecting its sales during the festive period following an association with London-based Pakistani influencer Alishba Khalid. The influencer was criticized for remarks against India's military operation, leading to calls for boycotts.

In response, the company disclosed that the collaboration was a one-time event arranged by a third-party vendor, and Malabar was unaware of Khalid's comments at the time. Chairman M P Ahammed emphasized the company's commitment to Indian traditions and values, while reassuring employees of their strong foundational ethics.

To combat the defamatory online campaign, Malabar Gold sought legal intervention from the Bombay High Court, which ordered social media companies to remove the derogatory content. The jewellery giant remains committed to accountability and cultural sensitivity, ensuring such incidents don't recur.

