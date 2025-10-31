King Charles' Decisive Move: Banishing Andrew for Monarchy's Future

In a bid to strengthen the monarchy, King Charles has decisively removed his younger brother Andrew from the limelight. The move seeks to put an end to the enduring scandal involving Andrew's association with notorious U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, which has tarnished the royal family's reputation.

Stripping Andrew of his prince title and evicting him from his residence near Windsor Castle, Charles emphasizes support for abuse survivors alongside Queen Camilla. This dramatic step is part of a wider effort to protect the monarchy's image as Charles continues his battle with cancer.

Experts comment on the timeliness of the decision, suggesting previous actions were inadequate. Despite questions surrounding the move's efficacy in reversing damage, it marks a significant effort from Charles to modernize and maintain the monarchy amid waning public support and generational shifts in attitudes.

(With inputs from agencies.)