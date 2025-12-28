BJP's Path to Power: Maurya on 2027 Elections

At a recent event in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya confidently predicted the Samajwadi Party's defeat in the 2027 state assembly elections and declared the BJP's continued dominance.

Maurya took a swipe at the Congress, describing it as a party with a diminishing political agenda, and recounted its historical trajectory from leading India's independence to its current weakened state. He accused the party of disseminating false information to thwart Narendra Modi's past election victories.

Maintaining optimism, Maurya forecasted another landslide victory for Modi in 2029, highlighting the BJP's momentum across states, including Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar. He contrasted the BJP's vision of democratic strengthening with the opposing force of dynastic politics.