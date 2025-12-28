BJP's Path to Power: Maurya on 2027 Elections
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya predicted the downfall of the Samajwadi Party in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. While unveiling a statue in Saharanpur, he claimed that Congress has weakened and that BJP will dominate future elections, with Modi potentially winning a fourth term as Prime Minister.
- Country:
- India
At a recent event in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya confidently predicted the Samajwadi Party's defeat in the 2027 state assembly elections and declared the BJP's continued dominance.
Maurya took a swipe at the Congress, describing it as a party with a diminishing political agenda, and recounted its historical trajectory from leading India's independence to its current weakened state. He accused the party of disseminating false information to thwart Narendra Modi's past election victories.
Maintaining optimism, Maurya forecasted another landslide victory for Modi in 2029, highlighting the BJP's momentum across states, including Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar. He contrasted the BJP's vision of democratic strengthening with the opposing force of dynastic politics.
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Congress on Foundation Day: An 'Army of Sycophants'?
Rajasthan Congress Battles BJP Over Democracy Erosion and Aravalli Threat
Assam Congress Announces Bold Election Strategy for 2026
Odisha Congress Chief Accuses BJP of Erasing Gandhi's Legacy
Antibiotic Caution: Modi's Urgent Plea to the Nation