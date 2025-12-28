Left Menu

RSS Chief Advocates for Hindu Society as 'Vishwa Guru'

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urges Hindus to lead by example in making India a 'Vishwa Guru', emphasizing the responsible use of technology for global welfare at the Vishwa Sangh Shibir gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:16 IST
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

In a rally-rousing speech, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged Hindus to spearhead efforts in establishing the Hindu society and India as a 'Vishwa Guru', or world leader, for global benefit. His call to action resonated at the valedictory event of the Vishwa Sangh Shibir, a significant gathering of international Hindu organizations.

Bhagwat emphasized the need for Hindus and Swayamsevaks to set a precedence in directing human intellect towards the world's welfare. He highlighted the importance of using burgeoning technologies, like social media and artificial intelligence, without succumbing to their potential negative impacts.

He assured that while technological advancement is inevitable, humanity must remain in control, ensuring these tools serve global welfare. He stressed the need for demonstrative leadership within the Indian society to truly transform technology into a force for good.

