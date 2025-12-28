Escalating Tensions: Protests Demand Federalism in Syria
In Syria's Latakia, protests led by Alawite community members escalated into violence, resulting in three deaths and over 40 injuries. Protesters were demanding federalism and detainee releases. Security forces and unknown attackers exchanged gunfire, further complicating the scene in the already tense region.
Thousands of Alawite protesters descended on Azhari Square in Latakia city, Syria, on Sunday, demanding a decentralized political system and the release of prisoners. The demonstration turned violent, with three people killed and over 40 wounded, according to the Latakia province's media office.
As the protest unfolded, unidentified gunshots disrupted the gathering, prompting security forces to fire into the air. The chaos resulted in injuries among both civilians and security personnel, with conflicting reports about the source of the gunfire.
The rally, endorsed by the Supreme Alawite Islamic Council, followed a similar November protest, both highlighting demands for federalism and a unified Syrian nation. The ongoing unrest reveals deep-rooted tensions in the region since the ousting of leader Bashar al-Assad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- protests
- federalism
- Alawite
- Latakia
- violence
- Bashar al-Assad
- gunfire
- security forces
- detainees
ALSO READ
BJP and Mamata Banerjee Clash Over Allegations of Violence in BJP-Ruled States
Turmoil in Tamnar: Coal Mining Protest Ignites Violence
Mehbooba Mufti Decries Rising Communal Violence, Advocates Kashmir as Model of Harmony
Raza Academy Calls for Action Against Violence in Bangladesh
Violence Erupts in Chhattisgarh Over Controversial Coal Mining Project