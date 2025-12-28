Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Protests Demand Federalism in Syria

In Syria's Latakia, protests led by Alawite community members escalated into violence, resulting in three deaths and over 40 injuries. Protesters were demanding federalism and detainee releases. Security forces and unknown attackers exchanged gunfire, further complicating the scene in the already tense region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:14 IST
Escalating Tensions: Protests Demand Federalism in Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of Alawite protesters descended on Azhari Square in Latakia city, Syria, on Sunday, demanding a decentralized political system and the release of prisoners. The demonstration turned violent, with three people killed and over 40 wounded, according to the Latakia province's media office.

As the protest unfolded, unidentified gunshots disrupted the gathering, prompting security forces to fire into the air. The chaos resulted in injuries among both civilians and security personnel, with conflicting reports about the source of the gunfire.

The rally, endorsed by the Supreme Alawite Islamic Council, followed a similar November protest, both highlighting demands for federalism and a unified Syrian nation. The ongoing unrest reveals deep-rooted tensions in the region since the ousting of leader Bashar al-Assad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

