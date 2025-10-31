Left Menu

Chess Glory: Presenting the Viswanathan Anand Trophy

The FIDE World Chess Cup trophy was named after Viswanathan Anand, honoring the Indian chess legend. The tournament features top global players and offers significant prize money, with competitions culminating in tie-breaks if necessary. India hosts the event after two decades, promoting talented homegrown chess stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panjim | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FIDE World Chess Cup unveiled its new trophy, now named the Viswanathan Anand trophy, in a nod to the legendary Indian chess grandmaster. The event was graced by key figures including Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and FIDE chief Arkady Dvorkovich.

All India Chess Federation President Nitin Narang proudly announced that the trophy will symbolize Indian chess's advancement and Anand's lasting impact. Its design, featuring India's national bird, the peacock, embodies the timeless allure of chess.

The tournament promises fierce competition among elite players, with significant prize money at stake. The event returns to India after more than two decades, showcasing rising stars like D Gukesh and Divya Deshmukh, revitalizing the nation's chess prestige on the global stage.

