Race for UEFA Final Venues Heats Up with Global Contenders

UEFA has unveiled the list of contenders for hosting key football finals in 2028 and 2029, with prominent stadiums in Munich, London, and Barcelona leading the charge for the Champions League final.

The Camp Nou, undergoing renovation, aims to raise its capacity to an impressive 105,000 and compete with Wembley Stadium for hosting Europe's most prestigious club event.

In parallel, smaller venues vie for the Europa and Conference League finals, reflecting a broader interest in expanding UEFA's reach across diverse locations, despite New York's exclusion until at least 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)