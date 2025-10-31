Left Menu

Kerala Celebrates Keralappiravi: A Beacon of Progress and Unity

Kerala leaders extended greetings on the state's 69th formation day, praising its achievements and social harmony. They urged contributions to prosperity and Malayalam enrichment. Kerala aims for 'extreme poverty-free' status, showcasing its commitment to equality and development. Unity remains central to the state's global reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:18 IST
Kerala Celebrates Keralappiravi: A Beacon of Progress and Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the joyous occasion of Kerala's 69th formation day, known as 'Keralappiravi,' prominent leaders extended heartfelt greetings to Malayalis across the globe. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Speaker A N Shamseer emphasized prosperity and social harmony, urging residents to contribute to Kerala's enduring progress.

Chief Minister Vijayan highlighted Kerala's notable achievements, proudly announcing its imminent status as an 'extreme poverty-free state.' This milestone underlines the state's commitment to ensuring every resident has access to food, shelter, and healthcare, marking a significant stride in social justice and human development.

Speaker Shamseer praised Kerala's unity and resilience, noting that the state's model stands as a global example. Despite challenges such as landslides and floods, Kerala continues to thrive, upheld by the collective efforts of its people dedicated to creating a society characterized by equality and opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025