Kerala Celebrates Keralappiravi: A Beacon of Progress and Unity

On the joyous occasion of Kerala's 69th formation day, known as 'Keralappiravi,' prominent leaders extended heartfelt greetings to Malayalis across the globe. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Speaker A N Shamseer emphasized prosperity and social harmony, urging residents to contribute to Kerala's enduring progress.

Chief Minister Vijayan highlighted Kerala's notable achievements, proudly announcing its imminent status as an 'extreme poverty-free state.' This milestone underlines the state's commitment to ensuring every resident has access to food, shelter, and healthcare, marking a significant stride in social justice and human development.

Speaker Shamseer praised Kerala's unity and resilience, noting that the state's model stands as a global example. Despite challenges such as landslides and floods, Kerala continues to thrive, upheld by the collective efforts of its people dedicated to creating a society characterized by equality and opportunity.

