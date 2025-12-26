Left Menu

Safeguarding Social Harmony: Justice Bishnoi's Call to Action

Justice Vijay Bishnoi emphasized the importance of maintaining social democracy for political democracy at a national conference. He warned against linguistic regionalism and highlighted the Indian Constitution's discussion-based formation during communal tensions. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta advocated linking people's constitutional duties with their rights for judicial interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Vijay Bishnoi, speaking at the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad's 17th National Conference, underscored the vital role of social democracy in achieving political democracy, echoing B R Ambedkar's words. He stressed the necessity of maintaining this social balance in India.

Addressing linguistic regionalism as a grave threat, Justice Bishnoi urged the legal community to counteract these divisive tendencies, warning of the dangers of fragmenting the nation along linguistic lines.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted the need for individuals to fulfill constitutional duties before seeking judicial redress for rights violations, promoting a balance between rights and responsibilities within the legal framework.

