Singapore Sends Crucial Reports on Zubeen Garg's Death to Assam Police

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced that Singapore has provided crucial post-mortem and toxicology reports related to singer Zubeen Garg's death to the state police. This development is part of an ongoing investigation led by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The SIT, which recently visited Singapore, is making significant progress and has promised to submit a detailed chargesheet by December 17. Sarma, who also holds the position of home minister, emphasized the commitment to ensuring justice for Garg.

Meanwhile, Sarma criticized the Congress party for allegedly involving Assam in controversial activities and reiterated the government's focus on pressing issues such as 'Love jihad' and encroachment alongside Garg's case.