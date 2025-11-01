Jammu's Blossoming Gem: Chrysanthemum Garden Beckons Autumn Tourists
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah highlighted the newly opened Chrysanthemum garden as a major attraction for autumn tourists. Located at Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden, it features colorful local flowers. Abdullah praised the garden for its beauty and thanked the Floriculture department for their efforts.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to draw tourists to the Valley during the less vibrant autumn season, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah lauded the opening of the state's first Chrysanthemum garden.
Farooq Abdullah, who is also the president of the ruling National Conference, visited the Chrysanthemum garden, known locally as Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood, situated in the Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden. The garden was inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on October 25 and is expected to become a centerpiece for tourist visits.
The garden showcases locally grown Chrysanthemums, needing minimal maintenance, and is expected to be a major attraction alongside the Tulip Garden. Abdullah praised the Floriculture department for their work and encouraged visitors to enjoy the garden's vivid blooms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sohra Tourism Circuit: A Game Changer for Meghalaya's Growth
Grand Egyptian Museum: A New Era in Cultural Tourism
Arunachal Pradesh Paves Path to Progress: New Apps, Tourism & Infrastructure Unveiled
Transforming Delhi: From Capital to Cultural and Tourism Hub
New Cycle Trails to Transform Ruapehu into Premier Eco-Tourism Destination