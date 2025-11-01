Left Menu

Jammu's Blossoming Gem: Chrysanthemum Garden Beckons Autumn Tourists

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah highlighted the newly opened Chrysanthemum garden as a major attraction for autumn tourists. Located at Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden, it features colorful local flowers. Abdullah praised the garden for its beauty and thanked the Floriculture department for their efforts.

01-11-2025
In an effort to draw tourists to the Valley during the less vibrant autumn season, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah lauded the opening of the state's first Chrysanthemum garden.

Farooq Abdullah, who is also the president of the ruling National Conference, visited the Chrysanthemum garden, known locally as Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood, situated in the Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden. The garden was inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on October 25 and is expected to become a centerpiece for tourist visits.

The garden showcases locally grown Chrysanthemums, needing minimal maintenance, and is expected to be a major attraction alongside the Tulip Garden. Abdullah praised the Floriculture department for their work and encouraged visitors to enjoy the garden's vivid blooms.

