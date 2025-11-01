Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan Begins Shooting for Fantasy Comedy 'Naagzilla'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan announced the start of filming for 'Naagzilla', a unique fantasy comedy set for release on August 14, 2026. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, it boasts a script by Gautam Mehra and includes producers like Karan Johar. Aaryan also celebrated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 13:39 IST
Kartik Aaryan Begins Shooting for Fantasy Comedy 'Naagzilla'
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan has kickstarted shooting for his highly anticipated fantasy comedy film 'Naagzilla'. The actor shared this exciting news with fans via Instagram, posting a picture holding a clapperboard with the film's title inscribed.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for the 'Fukrey' series, and spawned from the creative minds of writer Gautam Mehra, 'Naagzilla' promises to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience set to enchant audiences when it hits theaters on August 14, 2026. The film is produced by industry heavyweights including Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain.

In conjunction with this announcement, Aaryan celebrated the first anniversary of his previous box office success, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. This development keeps the star in the spotlight as he gears up for another upcoming project, 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', slated for a December release this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025