Kartik Aaryan Begins Shooting for Fantasy Comedy 'Naagzilla'

Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan has kickstarted shooting for his highly anticipated fantasy comedy film 'Naagzilla'. The actor shared this exciting news with fans via Instagram, posting a picture holding a clapperboard with the film's title inscribed.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for the 'Fukrey' series, and spawned from the creative minds of writer Gautam Mehra, 'Naagzilla' promises to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience set to enchant audiences when it hits theaters on August 14, 2026. The film is produced by industry heavyweights including Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain.

In conjunction with this announcement, Aaryan celebrated the first anniversary of his previous box office success, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. This development keeps the star in the spotlight as he gears up for another upcoming project, 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', slated for a December release this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)