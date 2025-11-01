Reviving Delhi: A Call to Restore 'Indraprastha'

In a bid to revive Delhi's ancient cultural heritage, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has petitioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah to rename the capital as 'Indraprastha'.

In his letter, Khandelwal emphasized the historical significance of Delhi as a key cultural center of India. The term 'Indraprastha' symbolizes the ideals of righteous governance and social harmony, reflecting Delhi's rich civilizational identity, he argued.

Other historic cities have reclaimed their ancient names, and Khandelwal believes that Delhi should do the same to better reflect its cultural heritage. Additionally, he proposed renaming landmark sites including the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Old Delhi Railway Station.

He asserts that renaming the national capital will rejuvenate India's cultural heritage, bolster national pride, and attract cultural tourism. Khandelwal believes these changes will inspire youth to connect with their cultural roots.

