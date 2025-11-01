Left Menu

Reviving Delhi: A Call to Restore 'Indraprastha'

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has urged India's Home Minister Amit Shah to rename Delhi as 'Indraprastha,' citing the cultural and historical significance of the ancient name. The proposal aims to rejuvenate Delhi's heritage, strengthen national pride, and boost cultural tourism. The name change includes landmarks such as the airport and railway station.

Updated: 01-11-2025 14:03 IST
In a bid to revive Delhi's ancient cultural heritage, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has petitioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah to rename the capital as 'Indraprastha'.

In his letter, Khandelwal emphasized the historical significance of Delhi as a key cultural center of India. The term 'Indraprastha' symbolizes the ideals of righteous governance and social harmony, reflecting Delhi's rich civilizational identity, he argued.

Other historic cities have reclaimed their ancient names, and Khandelwal believes that Delhi should do the same to better reflect its cultural heritage. Additionally, he proposed renaming landmark sites including the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Old Delhi Railway Station.

He asserts that renaming the national capital will rejuvenate India's cultural heritage, bolster national pride, and attract cultural tourism. Khandelwal believes these changes will inspire youth to connect with their cultural roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

