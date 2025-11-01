Left Menu

The House of Makeba Illuminates Diwali with a Culinary Extravaganza

The House of Makeba in Gujarat presents a special Diwali Chef’s Table Menu across its outlets. Celebrating India's rich culinary heritage, the menu offers a blend of comfort and creativity in dishes like Paneer Tikka, Pepper Jhol Momos, and Makhana Kheer, all amidst festive décor and warm hospitality.

The House of Makeba Illuminates Diwali with a Culinary Extravaganza
The House of Makeba in Gujarat is shining bright this Diwali with a specially curated Chef's Table Menu available at all its outlets. Embracing the spirit of India's festival of lights, the menu pays homage to the country's rich culinary history with a touch of modern creativity.

Guests are invited to start their culinary journey with dishes such as Kaffir Lime & Smoked Makhani Malai Paneer Tikka and Slice Pepper Jhol Momos, which reflect a delightful fusion of flavors. The main course offerings, including Paneer Kesar-e-Khaas and Dahi Ricotta Kofta in Makhani Gravy, promise a rich, royal feast.

Concluding the meal are sweet treats like Makhana Kheer and Tiramisu Balls with Nutella Cream. Mr. Ram Singhal, a founder, expressed that this menu is The House of Makeba's way of celebrating the joy and togetherness that Diwali signifies, offering guests a memorable dining experience.

