On the occasion marking 150 years since the composition of 'Vande Mataram', RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale honored its author, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, acknowledging its lasting impact as a nationalistic symbol.

Originally sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896 at the Congress National Convention, 'Vande Mataram' evolved into a powerful call for patriotism and freedom. Its resonance was widespread, inspiring various Indian luminaries to adopt it as a rallying cry during the struggle for independence.

Notably, figures like Mahatma Gandhi integrated 'Vande Mataram' into their correspondence, underscoring its significance in uniting the nation. Hosabale highlighted the song's role as the mantra of patriotism, having become a national proclamation over the decades.

