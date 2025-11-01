Nation Mourns the Loss of Iconic Writer Ramdarash Mishra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound grief following the death of the esteemed litterateur and educationist, Ramdarash Mishra. Modi highlighted the irreplaceable void Mishra's passing leaves in the realm of Hindi and Bhojpuri literature.

Mishra, a recipient of the Padma Shri award, was widely celebrated for his literary contributions. He passed away in the national capital on Friday night due to age-related ailments at the age of 101.

The literary community will remember Mishra for his enduring works and influential voice. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of writers and poets.

(With inputs from agencies.)