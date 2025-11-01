Left Menu

Kuki-Zo Community Skips Kut Festival Amid Ongoing Ethnic Conflict

The Kuki-Zo community in Manipur chose not to participate in the state-level Kut festival due to ongoing ethnic conflicts. Kut has been a traditional post-harvest celebration for the community. Leaders urged for unity amid tensions, but the festival's suspension remains until a resolution is reached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal/Churachandpur | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:29 IST
Kuki-Zo Community Skips Kut Festival Amid Ongoing Ethnic Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

The Kuki-Zo community in Manipur has abstained from participating in the state-level Kut festival this year, citing the persistent ethnic conflicts in the region. The annual post-harvest celebration, typically held on November 1, has been a longstanding tradition for many years.

Kut, also known as Chavang Kut, is celebrated across the state by the Kuki-Zo communities as a way to mark the end of the harvest season. However, the festival has not been observed since ethnic violence erupted in 2023. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and former Chief Minister N Biren Singh both extended their greetings, emphasizing themes of unity and brotherhood.

Despite these calls for solidarity, Kuki-Zo Council spokesperson Ginza Vualzong announced that the festival would remain suspended until a government solution addresses the community's concerns. The festival, which holds state holiday status, will not proceed without necessary reparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025