Kuki-Zo Community Skips Kut Festival Amid Ongoing Ethnic Conflict

The Kuki-Zo community in Manipur has abstained from participating in the state-level Kut festival this year, citing the persistent ethnic conflicts in the region. The annual post-harvest celebration, typically held on November 1, has been a longstanding tradition for many years.

Kut, also known as Chavang Kut, is celebrated across the state by the Kuki-Zo communities as a way to mark the end of the harvest season. However, the festival has not been observed since ethnic violence erupted in 2023. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and former Chief Minister N Biren Singh both extended their greetings, emphasizing themes of unity and brotherhood.

Despite these calls for solidarity, Kuki-Zo Council spokesperson Ginza Vualzong announced that the festival would remain suspended until a government solution addresses the community's concerns. The festival, which holds state holiday status, will not proceed without necessary reparations.

