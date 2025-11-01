Kuki-Zo Community Skips Kut Festival Amid Ongoing Ethnic Conflict
The Kuki-Zo community in Manipur chose not to participate in the state-level Kut festival due to ongoing ethnic conflicts. Kut has been a traditional post-harvest celebration for the community. Leaders urged for unity amid tensions, but the festival's suspension remains until a resolution is reached.
The Kuki-Zo community in Manipur has abstained from participating in the state-level Kut festival this year, citing the persistent ethnic conflicts in the region. The annual post-harvest celebration, typically held on November 1, has been a longstanding tradition for many years.
Kut, also known as Chavang Kut, is celebrated across the state by the Kuki-Zo communities as a way to mark the end of the harvest season. However, the festival has not been observed since ethnic violence erupted in 2023. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and former Chief Minister N Biren Singh both extended their greetings, emphasizing themes of unity and brotherhood.
Despite these calls for solidarity, Kuki-Zo Council spokesperson Ginza Vualzong announced that the festival would remain suspended until a government solution addresses the community's concerns. The festival, which holds state holiday status, will not proceed without necessary reparations.
