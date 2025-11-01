Grand Egyptian Museum: A New Era in Cultural Tourism

The Grand Egyptian Museum, the world's foremost repository dedicated to ancient Egyptian civilization, officially opened its doors near Cairo's iconic Giza Pyramids.

Spanning two decades of construction, the museum aims to rejuvenate Egypt's vital tourism sector and invigorate an economy beleaguered by past political turmoil. The venue features an extensive collection of 50,000 artifacts, highlighted by the collection of King Tutankhamun, now on public display in its entirety for the first time since its discovery.

This highly anticipated opening, attended by global leaders, underscores Egypt's cultural and artistic renaissance, promising to attract millions of tourists annually and stimulate significant economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)