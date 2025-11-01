Madhya Pradesh Takes Off: Helicopter Service Revolutionizes Tourism

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the state's pioneering helicopter service, aiming to transform tourism by connecting key cities and religious landmarks. Titled the 'PM Shri Tourism Helicopter Service', it was officially flagged off at Raja Bhoj International Airport amid the state's 70th Foundation Day festivities.

With an objective to make air travel an enriching experience, Yadav emphasized the initiative's focus on connecting not just destinations but also enriching cultural exchanges. The initial phase targets three significant tourist routes, promising time-saving travel options for adventure-seekers looking to explore multiple sites swiftly.

The service is projected to inject new life into the tourism economy, aiding in rural employment and local trade, particularly in handicrafts. In line with strategic development, a new airport is set to rise in Ujjain. This public-private joint venture is slated for regular operations from November 20, enhancing the state's ambition to double tourism by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)