Sohra Tourism Circuit: Catalyzing Change in Meghalaya's Heart

The foundation for the Rs 233-crore Integrated Development of the Sohra Tourism Circuit in Meghalaya was laid by Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, underscoring an effort to build more than just tourist infrastructure. This initiative is part of Prime Minister Modi's PM-DevINE scheme, pushing for inclusive and sustainable growth across the Northeast.

Scindia highlighted a budgetary surge for the Northeast from Rs 36,000 crore in 2014 to over Rs 1 lakh crore, emphasizing that connectivity and tourism are pivotal to the region's development. Projects under this initiative include major tourist spots in Sohra being developed into models of responsible tourism.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma hailed the project as a transformative move for Meghalaya's tourism, focusing on sustainability and enhancing visitor experiences. New airport projects and proposed helicopter services are set to improve accessibility, elevating Meghalaya as a world-class destination while empowering local economies.

