Left Menu

Sohra Tourism Circuit: Catalyzing Change in Meghalaya's Heart

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia inaugurated the development of the Sohra Tourism Circuit in Meghalaya under the Rs 233-crore PM-DevINE initiative. This project aims to boost infrastructure, enhance tourism, and create sustainable livelihoods, aligning with PM Modi’s vision of inclusive growth, transforming Sohra into a responsible tourism benchmark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 01-11-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 21:19 IST
Sohra Tourism Circuit: Catalyzing Change in Meghalaya's Heart
  • Country:
  • India

The foundation for the Rs 233-crore Integrated Development of the Sohra Tourism Circuit in Meghalaya was laid by Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, underscoring an effort to build more than just tourist infrastructure. This initiative is part of Prime Minister Modi's PM-DevINE scheme, pushing for inclusive and sustainable growth across the Northeast.

Scindia highlighted a budgetary surge for the Northeast from Rs 36,000 crore in 2014 to over Rs 1 lakh crore, emphasizing that connectivity and tourism are pivotal to the region's development. Projects under this initiative include major tourist spots in Sohra being developed into models of responsible tourism.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma hailed the project as a transformative move for Meghalaya's tourism, focusing on sustainability and enhancing visitor experiences. New airport projects and proposed helicopter services are set to improve accessibility, elevating Meghalaya as a world-class destination while empowering local economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025