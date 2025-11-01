Hyderabad to Host Indian Institute of Creative Technology's New Hub

Hyderabad is set to enhance its reputation as a key player in India's burgeoning creative economy, with the upcoming establishment of a regional center for the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT). This move is expected to bolster the growth of the gaming, animation, and digital entertainment industries.

Speaking at the WAVES Animation Bazaar and the IndiaJoy 2025 event, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, detailed plans for the new IICT campus and highlighted the Telugu film industry's contributions. Efforts by the Telangana government in promoting the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector were also praised.

The event also saw the launch of WAVES Animation Bazaar, a marketplace linking content creators with buyers, and the announcement of Japan as a partner country for IFFI 2025. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between IICT and T-Hub to support startup incubation in the media sector.

