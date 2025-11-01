Wild Animal Rampage Leaves Six Injured in Deoni

A suspected wolf or hyena unleashed chaos in Deoni tehsil, attacking six individuals on Friday afternoon, officials reported. Victims were injured primarily around the eyes and head and received treatment at Udgir Sub-District Hospital.

The animal initiated its assault near Deoni Panchayat Samiti office, targeting a man and then a three-year-old girl. It continued along the Dev river, injuring a nine-year-old boy and three other persons after crossing the waterway.

While initial sightings suggested a wolf or fox, some transport workers believe the attacker might be a hyena. Forest Department teams and local police are actively searching for the animal.

(With inputs from agencies.)