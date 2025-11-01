Left Menu

Wild Animal Rampage Leaves Six Injured in Deoni

A wild animal, possibly a wolf or hyena, attacked and injured six individuals in Deoni tehsil, targeting areas like the eyes and head. Victims were hospitalized, and the creature caused mayhem near the Dev river. Officials and locals are investigating the exact species responsible for the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected wolf or hyena unleashed chaos in Deoni tehsil, attacking six individuals on Friday afternoon, officials reported. Victims were injured primarily around the eyes and head and received treatment at Udgir Sub-District Hospital.

The animal initiated its assault near Deoni Panchayat Samiti office, targeting a man and then a three-year-old girl. It continued along the Dev river, injuring a nine-year-old boy and three other persons after crossing the waterway.

While initial sightings suggested a wolf or fox, some transport workers believe the attacker might be a hyena. Forest Department teams and local police are actively searching for the animal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

