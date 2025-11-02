Honoring Excellence: Pradyumna Bal Memorial Awards Celebrate Change-Makers

The International Sovaniya Movement's Director, Arundhati Debi, will be awarded this year's Pradyumna Bal Memorial Award, acknowledging her significant contributions in education, social service, and societal development.

The Pradyumna Bal State-Level Jayanti Committee also revealed honorees for the Pradyumna Bal Personality Award, including Bhadrak's social worker S.M. Farooq, environmental activist Gopinath Singh from Mayurbhanj, and historian Dr. Harishchandra Prusty from Jajpur.

Sumant Moharana, from Puri district, and Poojaswini Nayak, a para-athlete from Bhubaneswar, will receive the Special Award for overcoming physical challenges through their impactful work in education and sports, respectively. Meanwhile, journalist Shishir Kumar Das, with over 35 years in journalism, is set to receive the Journalism Award. These honors will be bestowed on November 8, during the 93rd birth anniversary of Pradyumna Bal, with chairman Padma Charan Nayak leading the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)