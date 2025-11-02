Left Menu

Honoring Excellence: Pradyumna Bal Memorial Awards Celebrate Change-Makers

The Pradyumna Bal Memorial Awards recognize individuals for significant contributions to society. Arundhati Debi, an influential figure in education and social service, is the recipient. Others honored include a social worker, environmental activist, historian, a young volunteer, and a para-athlete. The event marks Pradyumna Bal’s 93rd birth anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:18 IST
Honoring Excellence: Pradyumna Bal Memorial Awards Celebrate Change-Makers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Sovaniya Movement's Director, Arundhati Debi, will be awarded this year's Pradyumna Bal Memorial Award, acknowledging her significant contributions in education, social service, and societal development.

The Pradyumna Bal State-Level Jayanti Committee also revealed honorees for the Pradyumna Bal Personality Award, including Bhadrak's social worker S.M. Farooq, environmental activist Gopinath Singh from Mayurbhanj, and historian Dr. Harishchandra Prusty from Jajpur.

Sumant Moharana, from Puri district, and Poojaswini Nayak, a para-athlete from Bhubaneswar, will receive the Special Award for overcoming physical challenges through their impactful work in education and sports, respectively. Meanwhile, journalist Shishir Kumar Das, with over 35 years in journalism, is set to receive the Journalism Award. These honors will be bestowed on November 8, during the 93rd birth anniversary of Pradyumna Bal, with chairman Padma Charan Nayak leading the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025