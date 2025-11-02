Transforming Scrap into Art: Varanasi's Cultural Revolution

In an ambitious project to enhance Varanasi's aesthetics, Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) and the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) have installed unique artworks made from scrap materials across the city.

According to BLW Public Relations Officer Rajesh Kumar, approximately 100 tonnes of scrap have been transformed into sculptures by fine arts students. These are placed at major intersections to captivate both residents and tourists.

Notable installations include a Nandi idol at Varanasi Cantt station and nine dance-themed sculptures in the Nadesar area, each symbolizing various Indian states. This project underscores the potential of recycling to revitalize urban spaces while celebrating cultural heritage.

