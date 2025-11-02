In a recent development, NASA has addressed comments made by Kim Kardashian suggesting the Apollo moon landing was staged. The reality TV star's remarks prompted NASA to reiterate that the lunar landing occurred six times, countering the conspiracy theory.

On a different note, the anticipation builds as the Duffer brothers hinted more excitement and emotions await fans in the last season of 'Stranger Things'. The news was shared during a global promotional event in Lucca, Italy, where the series creators discussed wrapping up the beloved Netflix show.

After almost a decade of gripping audiences, 'Stranger Things' will conclude with its fifth season, aiming to deliver a memorable and thrilling finale to its loyal following.

