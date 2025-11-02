Left Menu

Political Leaders Unite for Wedding Celebration in Manipur

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma visited Manipur to attend a wedding celebration of an NPP MLA’s son. Welcomed by NPP state president and senior party members, they extended their best wishes to MLA Khuraijam Loken’s family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an event bridging politics and personal life, prominent political figures Conrad K Sangma and Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma have arrived in Manipur to attend the wedding of a local legislator's son.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister and the Tipra Motha chief were greeted by key In the NPP state president and other leading party members upon their arrival. Their presence highlighted the continued alliance and camaraderie among northeastern political parties.

According to a statement by the Manipur NPP unit, Sangma and Debbarma seized the opportunity to meet and convey their congratulations to the family of MLA Khuraijam Loken Singh, demonstrating the personal connections forged in political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

