Left Menu

Thousands of Indian Sikhs Head to Pakistan for Guru Nanak's 556th Birth Anniversary Celebrations

Over 2,150 Indian Sikhs will cross the Wagah border to partake in Guru Nanak's 556th birth anniversary celebrations in Pakistan. The key event is at Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib. Despite India-Pakistan tensions, preparations, including security and hospitality, are comprehensive for the visiting pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:56 IST
Thousands of Indian Sikhs Head to Pakistan for Guru Nanak's 556th Birth Anniversary Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

As the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev approaches, a substantial contingent of Indian Sikhs is preparing to cross the Wagah border into Lahore for the celebrations. The festivities, scheduled to peak on November 5, will primarily be conducted at Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, the spiritual birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev.

Pakiatan has granted 2,150 visas to Indian pilgrims, with the Evacuee Trust Property Board affirming their arrival on November 4. Despite tense relations following the recent Jammu and Kashmir incident, the Pakistan government is extending hospitality and comprehensive arrangements for Sikhs from India and other parts of the world.

A robust security protocol, encompassing Rangers, police, and special forces, is in place to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. Over the 10-day visit, guests will tour iconic Sikh sites such as Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, before returning to India on November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025