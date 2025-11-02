Thousands of Indian Sikhs Head to Pakistan for Guru Nanak's 556th Birth Anniversary Celebrations

As the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev approaches, a substantial contingent of Indian Sikhs is preparing to cross the Wagah border into Lahore for the celebrations. The festivities, scheduled to peak on November 5, will primarily be conducted at Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, the spiritual birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev.

Pakiatan has granted 2,150 visas to Indian pilgrims, with the Evacuee Trust Property Board affirming their arrival on November 4. Despite tense relations following the recent Jammu and Kashmir incident, the Pakistan government is extending hospitality and comprehensive arrangements for Sikhs from India and other parts of the world.

A robust security protocol, encompassing Rangers, police, and special forces, is in place to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. Over the 10-day visit, guests will tour iconic Sikh sites such as Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, before returning to India on November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)