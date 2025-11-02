Left Menu

Remembering Chellan: The Legacy of an Iconic Cartoonist

Renowned cartoonist Chellan, celebrated for his character Lolan, has passed away at 77 in Kottayam. Beginning his career in sign painting, he shifted to cartooning, earning accolades from the Kerala Cartoon Academy. His enduring creation, Lolan, is set to be animated. Chellan leaves behind a lasting legacy.

  • Country:
  • India

The world of cartooning has bid farewell to one of its stalwarts, T P Philip, better known as Chellan, who passed away in Kottayam at the age of 77. Renowned for his iconic creation, Lolan, Chellan's work captured the imagination of generations.

Chellan's journey into the world of cartoons began in 1970 with signboard painting. Over the years, he left a notable mark in the industry, ultimately retiring from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation in 2002. His contributions were acknowledged with a Distinguished Membership from the Kerala Cartoon Academy, a testament to his impact.

In a tribute, Kerala Cartoon Academy's chairperson, Sudheer Nath, highlighted Chellan's unique position achieved through a single character's strength. A Kochi-based firm recently announced plans to animate Lolan, ensuring Chellan's legacy endures. He is survived by his wife, Mariyamma Philip, and son, Suresh, with final rites scheduled in Vadavathoor, Kottayam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

