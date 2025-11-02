President Droupadi Murmu Unveils New Facilities at Rashtrapati Niketan

President Droupadi Murmu officially inaugurated a new foot overbridge and an equestrian facility at the Rashtrapati Niketan in Dehradun on Sunday.

The 105-foot-long overbridge connects Rashtrapati Niketan, the president's official retreat, to the sprawling 132-acre Rashtrapati Udyan, providing an alternative route for pedestrians to avoid busier roads.

The Uttarakhand Public Works Department constructed the bridge, which showcases local Himalayan architecture and cost Rs 9 crore. Meanwhile, the equestrian facility at Rashtrapati Niketan covers 0.7 acres and includes a stable for eight horses, along with treatment and feeding rooms, all managed by the Central Public Works Department. The public can access both facilities daily from 9 am to 5 pm, except on Mondays, with guided tours available.

(With inputs from agencies.)