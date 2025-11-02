Left Menu

Odisha Mourns Loss of Industrial Icon Sarat Kumar Sahoo

Sarat Kumar Sahoo, a renowned Odisha industrialist and founder of Ruchi Foodline, passed away at 76. Known for products like 'Ruchi Masala', Sahoo grew his business from a small unit in Cuttack to 18,000 outlets globally. Leaders expressed condolences, acknowledging his impact on Odisha's industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:16 IST
Odisha is mourning the loss of Sarat Kumar Sahoo, a distinguished figure in the state's industrial landscape, who died in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 76 and is survived by a son and daughter.

Sahoo, the visionary founder behind the reputed Ruchi Foodline, started his entrepreneurial journey 49 years ago from a modest setup in Cuttack. Over the decades, he expanded his business into a thriving network of 18,000 outlets across seven countries, with the company's 'Ruchi Masala' becoming a staple in households.

Leaders from across the spectrum, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and opposition leader Naveen Patnaik, paid tribute to Sahoo's legacy. Majhi highlighted the void Sahoo's passing leaves in Odisha's industrial sector, while Patnaik remembered his global contributions to promoting the state's industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

