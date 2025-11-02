Odisha Mourns Loss of Industrial Icon Sarat Kumar Sahoo

Odisha is mourning the loss of Sarat Kumar Sahoo, a distinguished figure in the state's industrial landscape, who died in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 76 and is survived by a son and daughter.

Sahoo, the visionary founder behind the reputed Ruchi Foodline, started his entrepreneurial journey 49 years ago from a modest setup in Cuttack. Over the decades, he expanded his business into a thriving network of 18,000 outlets across seven countries, with the company's 'Ruchi Masala' becoming a staple in households.

Leaders from across the spectrum, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and opposition leader Naveen Patnaik, paid tribute to Sahoo's legacy. Majhi highlighted the void Sahoo's passing leaves in Odisha's industrial sector, while Patnaik remembered his global contributions to promoting the state's industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)