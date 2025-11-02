Varanasi Shines Bright: Dev Deepawali's Grand Celebration

In a spectacular celebration of Dev Deepawali, Varanasi is set to illuminate its ghats with more than 10 lakh 'diyas' on November 5, as announced by Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh.

The tourism department, alongside the government and Mahotsav Committee, has begun the distribution of lamps from Rajghat. This event will span twenty designated sectors, each overseen by a nodal officer, ensuring smooth execution, according to the minister.

Highlights will include cultural depictions of Shiva-Parvati's marriage, Vishnu's tales, and Buddha's teachings. Attendees can enjoy a free 25-minute 3D laser show depicting Kashi's spiritual heritage and witness eco-friendly fireworks at the Ganga Dwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)