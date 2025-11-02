Left Menu

Varanasi Shines Bright: Dev Deepawali's Grand Celebration

On November 5, Varanasi will celebrate Dev Deepawali with over 10 lakh 'diyas' illuminating its ghats. Organized by the tourism department, the event will feature cultural depictions, a 3D laser show, and eco-friendly fireworks. It's a festival showcasing Kashi's spiritual essence and rich heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:07 IST
Varanasi Shines Bright: Dev Deepawali's Grand Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a spectacular celebration of Dev Deepawali, Varanasi is set to illuminate its ghats with more than 10 lakh 'diyas' on November 5, as announced by Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh.

The tourism department, alongside the government and Mahotsav Committee, has begun the distribution of lamps from Rajghat. This event will span twenty designated sectors, each overseen by a nodal officer, ensuring smooth execution, according to the minister.

Highlights will include cultural depictions of Shiva-Parvati's marriage, Vishnu's tales, and Buddha's teachings. Attendees can enjoy a free 25-minute 3D laser show depicting Kashi's spiritual heritage and witness eco-friendly fireworks at the Ganga Dwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025