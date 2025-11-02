Varanasi Shines Bright: Dev Deepawali's Grand Celebration
On November 5, Varanasi will celebrate Dev Deepawali with over 10 lakh 'diyas' illuminating its ghats. Organized by the tourism department, the event will feature cultural depictions, a 3D laser show, and eco-friendly fireworks. It's a festival showcasing Kashi's spiritual essence and rich heritage.
- Country:
- India
In a spectacular celebration of Dev Deepawali, Varanasi is set to illuminate its ghats with more than 10 lakh 'diyas' on November 5, as announced by Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh.
The tourism department, alongside the government and Mahotsav Committee, has begun the distribution of lamps from Rajghat. This event will span twenty designated sectors, each overseen by a nodal officer, ensuring smooth execution, according to the minister.
Highlights will include cultural depictions of Shiva-Parvati's marriage, Vishnu's tales, and Buddha's teachings. Attendees can enjoy a free 25-minute 3D laser show depicting Kashi's spiritual heritage and witness eco-friendly fireworks at the Ganga Dwar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
International Delegation Explores UP's Craft Heritage
Empowering India: Women's Role in Education and Cultural Heritage
Illuminating Kashi: Dev Deepawali Set to Dazzle with Lamps and Laser Show
Cultural Heritage Under Siege: Orsini Deportation Sparks Outrage
A Flavorful Recognition: Lucknow's Culinary Heritage Earns UNESCO Honour