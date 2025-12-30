Reviving the Spice Routes: A Global Heritage Conference in Kerala

The three-day Spice Routes Heritage Network conference, set to begin on January 6, 2026, in Kochi, aims to revive the rich maritime heritage of the region. The event, organized by the Muziris Heritage Project and Kerala Tourism, celebrates the lasting impact of the legendary Spice Routes.

The conference, hosted at the historic Bolgatty Palace, will serve as a platform to connect ancient trade networks with contemporary global discussions. It features technical sessions on themes like transnational heritage corridors and sustainable tourism, drawing attention to Kerala's potential as a cultural tourism hot spot.

Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas emphasizes the significance of positioning Kerala as an attractive heritage tourism destination. The conference includes diverse presentations, art shows, and discussions, underscoring Kerala's role as a living crossroad of global maritime and cultural exchanges.