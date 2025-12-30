Left Menu

Reviving the Spice Routes: A Global Heritage Conference in Kerala

The Spice Routes Heritage Network conference in Kochi aims to reconnect ancient maritime routes with modern dialogues. The event, organized by the Muziris Heritage Project and Kerala Tourism, emphasizes Kerala's cultural significance, featuring discussions on heritage tourism and promoting the state's rich history as a cultural hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:27 IST
Reviving the Spice Routes: A Global Heritage Conference in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

The three-day Spice Routes Heritage Network conference, set to begin on January 6, 2026, in Kochi, aims to revive the rich maritime heritage of the region. The event, organized by the Muziris Heritage Project and Kerala Tourism, celebrates the lasting impact of the legendary Spice Routes.

The conference, hosted at the historic Bolgatty Palace, will serve as a platform to connect ancient trade networks with contemporary global discussions. It features technical sessions on themes like transnational heritage corridors and sustainable tourism, drawing attention to Kerala's potential as a cultural tourism hot spot.

Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas emphasizes the significance of positioning Kerala as an attractive heritage tourism destination. The conference includes diverse presentations, art shows, and discussions, underscoring Kerala's role as a living crossroad of global maritime and cultural exchanges.

TRENDING

1
UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

 Global
2
Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

 India
3
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

 India
4
E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT Delhi

E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025