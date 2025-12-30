President Murmu addresses Kartik Jatra in Gumla, honours tribal heritage and icons

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, graced and addressed the Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh – Kartik Jatra in Gumla, Jharkhand, on December 30, 2025. The event brought together diverse cultural groups, highlighting the rich traditions and deep-rooted heritage of India’s tribal communities.

Jharkhand as a Sacred Land of Tribal Legacy

In her address, the President said that visiting Jharkhand—the birthplace and karmabhoomi of Bhagwan Birsa Munda—feels like a pilgrimage to her. Revered nationwide as a champion of social justice, indigenous rights, and tribal pride, Bhagwan Birsa Munda continues to inspire millions.

President Murmu also recalled the contributions of Pankhraj Saheb Kartik Oraon, who played a defining role in strengthening tribal consciousness in accordance with Birsa Munda’s ideals. Kartik Oraon dedicated his life to education, social unity, and the welfare of tribal communities, leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape Jharkhand’s cultural identity. She urged citizens to commit themselves to the holistic development of society by drawing inspiration from such leaders.

Honouring Tribal Heroes and Preserving Their Legacy

The President noted that the region is home to a long line of great tribal heroes whose sacrifices and achievements must be recognised and remembered. She highlighted government initiatives such as establishing tribal museums to bring their stories to the national forefront.

However, she stressed that preserving tribal heritage is a shared responsibility. Every individual, community leader, and institution connected with tribal culture must ensure that the contributions of these heroes are passed on to the youth and future generations. Their tales of courage, leadership, and resistance form an integral part of India’s civilizational narrative.

Youth as Custodians of Tribal Identity and Modern Growth

President Murmu emphasized the importance of connecting younger generations with the traditions, values, and cultural wealth of tribal societies. She stated that the path to progress lies in preserving one’s cultural identity while embracing modern development.

She expressed confidence that the tribal communities of Jharkhand and across India will continue to advance on the journey of progress—strengthening education, expanding opportunities, and safeguarding their ancestral heritage.

The Kartik Jatra celebration, enriched by cultural performances and community participation, reaffirmed the pride and resilience of India’s tribal communities while honouring the leaders who shaped their collective identity.