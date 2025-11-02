Run for Valor: Honoring Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon Through the IAF Marathon

The Indian Air Force (IAF) paid a grand tribute to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon by hosting athletic events nationwide on Sunday. Sekhon, a Param Vir Chakra recipient for his bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, was honored in an inspiring show of unity and remembrance.

Across 46 air force stations, over 45,000 individuals participated in marathon events of 21-km, 10-km, and 5-km distances. This widespread involvement exemplified the inclusive spirit and collective pride that defines the IAF community, according to the defense ministry.

The Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon's inaugural edition in Delhi garnered strong participation from over 12,000 runners, including men, women, and children. The event, which was graced by high-ranking officials like Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, was flagged off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Additionally, the unveiling of the 'Operation Safed Sagar' Netflix series teaser brought another highlight to the day's proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)