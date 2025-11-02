Left Menu

Run for Valor: Honoring Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon Through the IAF Marathon

The Indian Air Force hosted nationwide athletic events to honor Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, a Param Vir Chakra recipient. The first Sekhon IAF Marathon attracted over 45,000 participants across various categories, celebrating fitness and valour. Distinguished guests attended, and the event unveiled a new Netflix series teaser.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 23:07 IST
Run for Valor: Honoring Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon Through the IAF Marathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) paid a grand tribute to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon by hosting athletic events nationwide on Sunday. Sekhon, a Param Vir Chakra recipient for his bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, was honored in an inspiring show of unity and remembrance.

Across 46 air force stations, over 45,000 individuals participated in marathon events of 21-km, 10-km, and 5-km distances. This widespread involvement exemplified the inclusive spirit and collective pride that defines the IAF community, according to the defense ministry.

The Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon's inaugural edition in Delhi garnered strong participation from over 12,000 runners, including men, women, and children. The event, which was graced by high-ranking officials like Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, was flagged off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Additionally, the unveiling of the 'Operation Safed Sagar' Netflix series teaser brought another highlight to the day's proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025