Jesse Eisenberg's Altruistic Kidney Donation: A Selfless Act

Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg announces he will donate one of his kidneys to a stranger in an altruistic donation scheduled for mid-December. Eisenberg, known for his roles in 'The Social Network' and 'Justice League', expresses enthusiasm for the procedure, hoping to inspire others to consider similar acts of kindness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:40 IST
Renowned Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg, who gained fame through starring roles in 'The Social Network' and 'Justice League', is preparing for an extraordinary act of altruism. Come mid-December, Eisenberg will donate one of his kidneys to a stranger, an endeavor he eagerly anticipates.

Eisenberg, appearing on NBC's Today, described his excitement for the impending medical procedure. He referred to the kidney donation as 'essentially risk-free and so needed,' hoping it might inspire others who have the time and inclination to follow in his footsteps.

An advocate for generosity, the 42-year-old actor and filmmaker, who became a regular blood donor several months ago, has been contemplating this decision for over a decade. His belief in the power of selfless giving underscores a unique narrative, with Eisenberg set to direct an untitled musical comedy featuring stars like Julianne Moore and Halle Bailey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

