From Football Fields to Nuclear Safety: Jaqueline Calabria’s IAEA Journey

When discussions turn to nuclear energy, questions about safety and radioactive waste inevitably arise. For Jaqueline Calabria, a Radiation Protection Specialist at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), answering those questions with confidence is not just part of her job — it is her passion.

“When people talk about nuclear energy, they immediately ask two questions: is it safe and what will happen with the waste? I really like that I can answer the question with confidence and reassure people that radioactive waste management is safe,” Calabria explains.

Her journey to the IAEA, however, did not begin in a laboratory. It began on a football field in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Discipline Learned on the Pitch

Growing up, Calabria pushed herself relentlessly to earn a place on her football team. Training sessions taught her discipline, teamwork and persistence — qualities that would later define her scientific career. “On the pitch I learned discipline, which later helped my nuclear career,” she recalls. At the time, she never imagined working for an international organization like the IAEA.

What she did know was that she loved chemistry and wanted a career in science. Financial constraints meant private universities were out of reach, while public universities in Brazil were extremely competitive. Drawing on the determination she had honed through sport, Calabria studied evenings and weekends, ultimately becoming the first person in her family to gain admission to a public university. She enrolled at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, where she studied chemistry.

Discovering Radiation Sciences

Calabria went on to complete a master’s degree in radiation, minerals and materials at the Nuclear Technology Development Center, a research institute linked to Brazil’s National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN). There, she explored multiple scientific disciplines before finding her professional calling in radiation sciences and the safe management of radioactive waste.

The field proved both intellectually challenging and socially meaningful, motivating her to pursue a PhD. Her former supervisor, Stela Cota, highlights her impact: “Jaqueline’s commitment and insight were truly remarkable, significantly advancing our understanding of radiation sciences.”

In 2014, Calabria began her professional career as a technician at the same center — a role that unexpectedly brought her back to football. During the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, she was part of teams monitoring stadiums for radiological threats, a moment she describes as a true “blending of worlds.”

Rising Through the Ranks

Calabria later moved to CNEN headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, working as a nuclear safety and radiation protection inspector at nuclear power plants. Alongside her technical responsibilities, she became active in Women in Nuclear (WiN) Brazil, a network supporting women professionals in the nuclear field. In 2020, she was elected vice president of the organization.

Although she viewed the IAEA as an institution “for the best of the best,” Calabria doubted whether she belonged there. Encouragement from peers helped her overcome that hesitation. “It was WiN that helped me overcome my doubts,” she says.

Those around her saw her potential clearly. “Jaqueline has a rare sense of collective effort and expects no personal recognition,” noted Danila Dias, then president of WiN Brazil. “She truly believes in collaboration and in leading by example to inspire women and girls.”

Impact at the IAEA

Since joining the IAEA in 2022, Calabria has made significant contributions to international nuclear safety and transparency. She oversaw the redesign and maintenance of the Database on Discharges of Radionuclides to the Atmosphere and the Aquatic Environment (DIRATA), which supports transparent global reporting of radioactive releases.

She also led the drafting of a new General Safety Guide on Monitoring for Protection of the Public and the Environment (GSG-19), providing guidance on monitoring radioactive releases to safeguard people and ecosystems.

Committed to building future expertise, Calabria actively supports early-career professionals. Through the IAEA programme on Methods for Radiological and Environmental Impact Assessment, she designs workshops and activities that help young scientists develop practical skills and confidence in the field.

Leadership On and Off the Field

Calabria’s leadership extends beyond her technical role. In 2025, she captained the IAEA women’s football team to victory at UNESCO’s Inter-Agency Games in Rennes, France — a symbolic full circle from her early years on the pitch.

“Football taught me discipline and persistence,” she reflects. “Even now, these principles are at the heart of everything I do and guide my work to help protect people and the environment.”

Her advice to the next generation, especially young women considering careers in STEM, is simple but powerful: “Surround yourself with people who see your potential, even when you don’t see it yourself.”

IAEA and Gender Equality

Calabria’s story reflects the IAEA’s broader commitment to gender equality and inclusive participation. In 2020, the Agency launched the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme, offering scholarships to women pursuing master’s degrees in nuclear-related fields. Building on this effort, the Lise Meitner Programme, launched in 2023, provides early- and mid-career women with multiweek training visits to nuclear facilities.

Together, these initiatives aim to ensure that more women like Jaqueline Calabria can contribute to — and shape — the future of nuclear science and safety.