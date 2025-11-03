Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Triumphs of Talent

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards spotlighted extraordinary talent, honoring Mammootty and Shamla Hamza as the Best Actor and Actress, respectively. The prestigious ceremony highlighted their exceptional performances in 'Bramayugam' and 'Feminichi Fathima'.

Notably, Chidambaram's cinematic masterpiece 'Manjummel Boys' emerged as a standout film, winning top accolades, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay (Original). The film's success underscores its remarkable impact on the Malayalam cinema landscape.

The awards ceremony, attended by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian and a distinguished jury chaired by actor Prakash Raj, also celebrated 'Premalu' as the Best Popular Film. Directed by Girish A D, the film features performances by Naslen and Mamitha Baiju.

(With inputs from agencies.)