Left Menu

Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Triumphs of Talent

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards crowned Mammootty and Shamla Hamza as Best Actor and Actress. Chidambaram's 'Manjummel Boys' swept major awards, including Best Film, Director, and Screenplay. The awards were announced by Saji Cherian with Prakash Raj leading the jury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:42 IST
Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Triumphs of Talent

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards spotlighted extraordinary talent, honoring Mammootty and Shamla Hamza as the Best Actor and Actress, respectively. The prestigious ceremony highlighted their exceptional performances in 'Bramayugam' and 'Feminichi Fathima'.

Notably, Chidambaram's cinematic masterpiece 'Manjummel Boys' emerged as a standout film, winning top accolades, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay (Original). The film's success underscores its remarkable impact on the Malayalam cinema landscape.

The awards ceremony, attended by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian and a distinguished jury chaired by actor Prakash Raj, also celebrated 'Premalu' as the Best Popular Film. Directed by Girish A D, the film features performances by Naslen and Mamitha Baiju.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025